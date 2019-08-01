 Actor Momoa lends star power to protests
Hawaii News

Actor Momoa lends star power to protests

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Actor Jason Momoa added some star power to the daily noontime protocol for theThirty Meter Telescope protesters Wednesday, walking up the closed Mauna Kea Access Road to present an offering in front of a crowd of about 600. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii AG seeks end to ‘forever’ chemicals

Scroll Up