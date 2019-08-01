Crackdown on vacation rentals could hurt tourism

Oahu’s more restrictive short-term rental rules, which take affect today, have come to the attention of investors and economists who warn the county is in danger of not having enough lodging for visitor arrivals to continue to grow. Read more
