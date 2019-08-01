 Shark finning persists off Big Island
Hawaii News

Shark finning persists off Big Island

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

Marine biologists say they are alarmed by recent shark finning incidents on Hawaii island, citing photographs of two oceanic whitetip sharks with their fins hacked off, and that of a dead and gutted whitetip reef shark. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii AG seeks end to ‘forever’ chemicals

Scroll Up