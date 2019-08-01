 Waikiki condo owners will sue to stop new law
Hawaii News

Waikiki condo owners will sue to stop new law

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

The owners of at least one Waikiki condominium complex are preparing to ask a state judge to stop the city from enforcing the new vacation rental law against them. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii AG seeks end to ‘forever’ chemicals

Scroll Up