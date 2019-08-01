 University of Hawaii hitter Colton Cowell shines in American loss
University of Hawaii hitter Colton Cowell shines in American loss

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii outside hitter Colton Cowell put down a team-high 16 kills, but it was not enough as the U.S. fell to Chile in Wednesday’s men’s volleyball pool-play opener at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. Read more

