Missed deadline threatens $220M in federal funding for Ala Wai project

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:14 p.m.

City and state officials missed a Wednesday deadline to reach an agreement that would have given them access to $220 million in federal funding to shore up the Ala Wai Canal and its watershed to protect Waikiki and several other Oahu neighborhoods from flooding. Read more

