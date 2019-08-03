 Column: Mai puni i ia mea he helu o kuhihewa ka manaʻo
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

Column: Mai puni i ia mea he helu o kuhihewa ka manaʻo

  • By Laiana Wong
  • Today
  • Updated 7:32 p.m.

Synopsis: The conflict between quantitative and qualitative evidence in academia has tilted in favor of quantity, yet with regard to support for political agendas, quantity can be misused. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: TMT could contribute more to Hawaiians

Scroll Up