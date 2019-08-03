 Territorial Savings earns a tad more profit
Hawaii News

Territorial Savings earns a tad more profit

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:44 p.m.

Territorial Savings Bank earned a $5.1 million second-quarter profit that was up slightly from a year before and largely derived from Hawaii home mortgage lending. Read more

