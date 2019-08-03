 Kaiser overcomes Aiea with defense, special teams
Sports

Kaiser overcomes Aiea with defense, special teams

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kaiser sacked Aiea quarterback Kayson Castillo 10 times and scored all of its points on defense and special teams in a 21-7 win over Na Alii on Friday night in the season opener at Kaiser Stadium. Read more

