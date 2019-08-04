 Kanuha confident Mauna Kea standoff will end peacefully
Hawaii News

Kanuha confident Mauna Kea standoff will end peacefully

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.

When he isn’t serving as spokesman for the activists on Mauna Kea who oppose the Thirty Meter Telescope, Chase Michael Kaho‘okahi Kanuha teaches Hawaiian language and social studies, and coaches paddling. Read more

Previous Story
Man suffers injuries after jumping off China Walls
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales

Scroll Up