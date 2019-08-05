 Column: Scientific research is not a sacred thing; sometimes it must give way to other values
Editorial | Island Voices

  By Randall Kosaki
  • Today
  • Updated 1:36 p.m.

Some people put science on a pedestal, and use the quality of the Thirty Meter Telescope’s proposed research to justify its construction. Some will vilify science, and cite its self-serving arrogance as a reason why the telescope should not be built. Read more

