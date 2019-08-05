Man accused of shooting officer had been on parole 4 times

The 47-year-old man accused of shooting a Honolulu police officer in Waianae last week had been released on parole four times after he was found guilty and sentenced in 1990 to a life prison term for attempted murder, according to state court records. Read more
