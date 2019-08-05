 University of Washington starting physician assistant program in Hawaii
Hawaii News

University of Washington starting physician assistant program in Hawaii

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:44 p.m.

The University of Washington is starting Hawaii’s first physician assistant training program at a time when the state is experiencing a severe shortage of doctors, particularly on the neighbor islands. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up