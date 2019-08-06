 2 state senators urge TMT to abandon Mauna Kea
  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.

State Sens. Kai Kahele and Kurt Fevella each made formal offerings to show their respect for the kupuna, or senior protesters, on Mauna Kea Monday, and both said the Thirty Meter Telescope should give up on the effort to build on the mountain. Read more

