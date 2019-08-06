3-alarm fire rattles visitors in Waikiki

A three-alarm fire at a high-rise hotel sent rattled guests into the streets of Waikiki on Monday night and prompted the closure of Kalakaua Avenue, but there were no reports of injuries. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.