 3-alarm fire rattles visitors in Waikiki
  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:15 a.m.

A three-alarm fire at a high-rise hotel sent rattled guests into the streets of Waikiki on Monday night and prompted the closure of Kalakaua Avenue, but there were no reports of injuries. Read more

