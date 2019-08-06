 Civil rights group calls for federal investigation of Hawaii’s school suspensions
Civil rights group calls for federal investigation of Hawaii's school suspensions

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
The Hawaii Disability Rights Center is asking the federal government to investigate why students with disabilities here are suspended from public schools far longer than their peers. Read more

