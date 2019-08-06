 Video shows suspect in fatal purse-snatching
Kalihi resident John Corpus said he and his 85-year-old wife, Dolores, were on their early morning walk July 21, three blocks from their home, when a bicyclist snatched her purse and fled, leaving her lying on the pavement. Read more

