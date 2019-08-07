 City Council bill aims to ban single-use plastics
Hawaii News

City Council bill aims to ban single-use plastics

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.

Expect Oahu business organizations and environmental groups to once again battle it out over a proposal to rid food service establishments of single-use plastics — from takeout containers, utensils and straws to carry-out bags. Read more

Previous Story
Pond of water is found in Kilauea crater for first time

Scroll Up