 Prep Football: Best of the Rest
Prep Football: Best of the Rest

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It was a monumental week for Kapolei senior De’Zhaun Stribling, who received an offer from San Diego State, then went out and grabbed 10 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-24 win for the Hurricanes (1-0) over Castle. Read more

