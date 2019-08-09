Prep Football: Best of the Rest

It was a monumental week for Kapolei senior De’Zhaun Stribling, who received an offer from San Diego State, then went out and grabbed 10 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-24 win for the Hurricanes (1-0) over Castle. Read more
