 Rail preview: Soft opening of Kapolei-to-Pearlridge route could happen next year
Hawaii News

Rail preview: Soft opening of Kapolei-to-Pearlridge route could happen next year

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.

The first section of the rail system might open to the public as early as October 2020, but the ride may be a little shorter than the rail authority had previously planned. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Hale to be illuminated in white to honor mass shooting victims

Scroll Up