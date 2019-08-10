 Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii basketball finally gets a schedule upgrade
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii basketball finally gets a schedule upgrade

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Your first impression of the University of Hawaii men’s basketball schedule for 2019-20 announced Friday is that it doesn’t look like what we’ve come to recognize and annually bemoan as a typical UH men’s basketball schedule. And that’s a good thing. Read more

Previous Story
Prep Football: The chase begins
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 10, 2019

Scroll Up