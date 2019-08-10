Jayden Maiava accounts for 4 TDs to carry Kaimuki past Pac-Five

Jayden Maiava fired three TD passes and ran for another as the Kaimuki Bulldogs pulled away for a 34-12 victory over Pac-Five in the regular-season opener for each team at Skippa Diaz Stadium. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.