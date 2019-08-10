 Jayden Maiava accounts for 4 TDs to carry Kaimuki past Pac-Five
Sports

Jayden Maiava accounts for 4 TDs to carry Kaimuki past Pac-Five

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jayden Maiava fired three TD passes and ran for another as the Kaimuki Bulldogs pulled away for a 34-12 victory over Pac-Five in the regular-season opener for each team at Skippa Diaz Stadium. Read more

