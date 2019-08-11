Agency sets high price for inmate release records

Hawaii’s Department of Public Safety said it would cost more than $1 million for it to release data related to its long-standing problem with keeping inmates locked up beyond their scheduled release dates. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.