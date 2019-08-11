 Agency sets high price for inmate release records
  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:07 p.m.

Hawaii’s Department of Public Safety said it would cost more than $1 million for it to release data related to its long-standing problem with keeping inmates locked up beyond their scheduled release dates. Read more

