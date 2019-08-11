 Big solar wing made to expand cellphone coverage may soar above Lanai in November
Hawaii News

Big solar wing made to expand cellphone coverage may soar above Lanai in November

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:53 p.m.

A business venture has received permission from the FAA to conduct a test flight of a solar-powered flying wing from Lanai that could one day deliver 5G cell connectivity. Read more

Previous Story
Rip current nearly claims swimmer off Kealia Beach
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales

Scroll Up