 Central East Maui defeats Arizona to advance to the Little League World Series
Sports

  • By George Alfano, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Central East Maui Little League coach Brad Lung said his team wasn’t prolific in hitting home runs. He wasn’t telling the truth, at least when it came to Saturday night’s Little League Western Regional Championship game. Read more

