 No. 5 Kahuku holds off No. 6 Kamehameha
No. 5 Kahuku holds off No. 6 Kamehameha

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

Zealand Matagi rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown as No. 5 Kahuku survived a late rally for a 21-13 win over No. 6 Kamehameha on Saturday night at Carleton Weimer Field. Read more

