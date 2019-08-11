 Rainbow Wahine volleyball team comes to camp ready
Sports

Rainbow Wahine volleyball team comes to camp ready

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.

Saturday’s three-hour-plus practice saw Hawaii running set plays and out-of-system plays with the execution normally seen with a team that had been together a while. Not one with nine new players, including five true freshmen. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up