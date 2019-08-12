Coast Guard ramps up in Hawaii with 2 new ships

The Coast Guard in Honolulu is getting a second new $670 million national security cutter, a third new fast-response cutter and is taking part in a new operating concept in American Samoa that the service’s commandant said is part of a “doubling down” of capability in Oceania between Hawaii and Australia. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.