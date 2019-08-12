 Coast Guard ramps up in Hawaii with 2 new ships
Coast Guard ramps up in Hawaii with 2 new ships

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
The Coast Guard in Honolulu is getting a second new $670 million national security cutter, a third new fast-response cutter and is taking part in a new operating concept in American Samoa that the service’s commandant said is part of a “doubling down” of capability in Oceania between Hawaii and Australia. Read more

