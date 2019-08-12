 Gabbard pays visit to protest site, questions TMT plans
Hawaii News

Gabbard pays visit to protest site, questions TMT plans

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard toured the protest camp on Mauna Kea on Sunday, embracing activists and visiting with kupuna, or elders, who have been camped in the roadway for four weeks. Read more

