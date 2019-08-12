 ‘Safe house’ to become affordable housing for abused
The keys to Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro’s controversial “safe house” in Makiki will soon be turned over to the city Department of Community Services, ending a rocky three-year existence for a facility that became a lightning rod of controversy from the time it opened. Read more

