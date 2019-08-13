 Does it Work: Marinator takes too much sauce
Crave | Does it Work?

Does it Work: Marinator takes too much sauce

  • By Michelle Ramos mramos@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:44 p.m.

This 5-minute marinator might be good for those who marinate large quantities of food regularly, but if you only marinate a few pieces at a time, too much marinade would be wasted. Read more

Previous Story
Duck Butt owner plans second Kapolei restaurant

Scroll Up