 Hawaiian Air adds Maui to Las Vegas in new route
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Air adds Maui to Las Vegas in new route

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.

Hawaiian Airlines announced Monday that it’s launching direct service between Maui and Las Vegas in December on its Airbus 321neo, whose midrange capabilities have allowed the carrier to beef up service to smaller, secondary markets throughout the western United States. Read more

Previous Story
Po‘okela Awards honor excellence in island theater

Scroll Up