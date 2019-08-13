 Isle leaders blast new rules on endangered species
Hawaii News

Isle leaders blast new rules on endangered species

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

Hawaii flora and fauna, already under stress from climate change, will have fewer protections under new Trump administration rules that weaken the Endangered Species Act. Read more

Previous Story
Work would desecrate Waimanalo site, foes say

Scroll Up