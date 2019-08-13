 New Punahou president focuses on students’ resilience
Hawaii News

New Punahou president focuses on students’ resilience

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:08 p.m.

Punahou’s new president, Michael Latham, can see from his wood-paneled office the spot where his naval- officer father dropped him off as a 12-year-old for his first day of school. Read more

Previous Story
Work would desecrate Waimanalo site, foes say

Scroll Up