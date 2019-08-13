New Punahou president focuses on students’ resilience

Punahou’s new president, Michael Latham, can see from his wood-paneled office the spot where his naval- officer father dropped him off as a 12-year-old for his first day of school. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.