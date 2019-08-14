 Officer’s wife alleges his use of police to harass her
Officer’s wife alleges his use of police to harass her

A Honolulu police sergeant, who was in a 2014 viral video that showed him brawling with his girlfriend in a restaurant, allegedly recently used fellow officers to harass his estranged wife and threatened to take their children from her. Read more

