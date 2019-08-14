 Some fear backlash against tourists could arise at Laniakea Beach
Some fear backlash against tourists could arise at Laniakea Beach

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
It can take as long as an hour for North Shore drivers to travel just 2 miles in front of Laniakea Beach, where a 10-year-old boy from California was hit by a vehicle Aug. 1 while crossing Kamehameha Highway to get to a popular spot to watch sea turtles. Read more

