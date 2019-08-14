 Tourists sue Kia for car that caused fire, injuries
Tourists sue Kia for car that caused fire, injuries

  By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.

Jordan Carlton was visiting Oahu on June 30 when the 2019 Kia Soul rental car he was driving suddenly burst into flames on the H-3 freeway, burning almost his entire body and severely injuring his mother, who leaped from the moving vehicle to survive. Read more

