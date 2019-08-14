Tourists sue Kia for car that caused fire, injuries

Jordan Carlton was visiting Oahu on June 30 when the 2019 Kia Soul rental car he was driving suddenly burst into flames on the H-3 freeway, burning almost his entire body and severely injuring his mother, who leaped from the moving vehicle to survive. Read more
