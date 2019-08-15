Cyanotech makes changes and narrows fiscal loss

Hawaii island-based microalgae producer Cyanotech Corp. achieved a $1.2 million improvement in its fiscal first-quarter finances after correcting production problems and boosting sales, but still suffered a loss. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.