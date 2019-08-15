 More inspectors hired to tackle problem of illegal rentals
  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

The city Department of Planning and Permitting is beefing up staffing, hiring up to six new temporary inspectors to help enforce a new and tougher vacation rental ordinance. Read more

