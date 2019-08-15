 On the Move: Mitchell Noguchi and Michael Libertini
Hawaii News

  Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

Noguchi & Associates has named Mitchell Noguchi as president, replacing Pamela Kirk, who will be appointed as vice-chairwoman alongside former president and vice-chairman Richard Nakayama and vice president Velma Tsuda. Read more

