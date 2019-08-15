 Questions arise over Mauna Kea road
  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

Hawaii Sen. Kai Kahele (D, Hilo) questioned whether the state Department of Transportation has legal jurisdiction over Mauna Kea Access Road during a legislative briefing at the state Capitol on Wednesday, setting up what could potentially develop into a larger legal issue for the Thirty Meter Telescope and other telescope sites atop Mauna Kea. Read more

