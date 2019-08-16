 Coast Guard cutter makes second big cocaine bust on way to Oahu
Hawaii News

Coast Guard cutter makes second big cocaine bust on way to Oahu

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

The new Coast Guard national security cutter Midgett, which is expected to arrive at its new home port of Honolulu today, has chalked up a second major drug bust — even before it is officially commissioned into service. Read more

