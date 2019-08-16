 TMT law enforcement costs slowly being made public
Hawaii News

TMT law enforcement costs slowly being made public

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.

The Honolulu Police Department spent $162,351 to assist the state’s law enforcement efforts on Mauna Kea where demonstrators have been blocking the road leading up to the construction site of the Thirty Meter Telescope for the past month. Read more

Previous Story
Missing license plate leads to Hilo man being charged with weapon, drug offenses
Next Story
Rearview Mirror: 10,000 signatures brought Elvis to the islands in 1961

Scroll Up