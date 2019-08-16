TMT law enforcement costs slowly being made public

The Honolulu Police Department spent $162,351 to assist the state’s law enforcement efforts on Mauna Kea where demonstrators have been blocking the road leading up to the construction site of the Thirty Meter Telescope for the past month. Read more
