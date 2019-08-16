 Hipa throws 4 TD passes as Campbell beats Farrington to earn first victory
  • By Christian Shimabuku Special to the Star-Advertiser
Sandwiched between a disappointing season-opening loss to Mililani and a meeting with nationally ranked Saint Louis, Campbell wasn’t going to let Farrington become a trap game on Thursday night. Read more

