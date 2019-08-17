 Kia weighs recall after car burst into flames on H-3
Kia weighs recall after car burst into flames on H-3

  By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kia Motors America said it will recall more vehicles if a second investigation finds that an engine defect caused a 2019 Kia Soul to burst into flames on the H-3 freeway, critically injuring two Hawaii tourists. Read more

