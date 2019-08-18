 Coast Guard doubles down on ‘flagship’ cutters in Hawaii
  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

The new 418-foot Coast Guard national security cutter Midgett, paced by sister ship Kimball off Oahu, sailed into its new home port in Honolulu Friday, setting the stage for future missions to the four corners of the Pacific. Read more

