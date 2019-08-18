 Corrected figures show Hawaii student suspensions at national norm, not worst in U.S.
Hawaii News

Corrected figures show Hawaii student suspensions at national norm, not worst in U.S.

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

A report that faulted Hawaii’s public schools for suspending students far longer than the rest of the country was wrong and the Aloha State is actually near the national norm, according to Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto. Read more

Maui clear of rapid ohia death
Vital statistics

