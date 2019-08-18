 Rainbow Warriors pick up the pace entering game week
Sports

Rainbow Warriors pick up the pace entering game week

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

When it was an SP-50 day, the mercury was kissing the 90s and Hawaii football players were grousing to themselves — “why, why” — the reasoning for those summer workouts would be answered during Saturday’s practice on the Manoa campus. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Aug. 17, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - August 18, 2019

Scroll Up