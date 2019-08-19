 UH football pay-per-view price drops for Oahu viewers
Sports

UH football pay-per-view price drops for Oahu viewers

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Oahu subscribers are being offered a reduction and neighbor island customers face an increase in price to watch University of Hawaii football on Spectrum pay-per-view this season. Read more

