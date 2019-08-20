 City issues first 5 illegal vacation rental citations
Hawaii News

City issues first 5 illegal vacation rental citations

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

The city has issued five citations for illegal vacation rental ads culled from online hosting platforms — the first of many expected under a new law that took effect Aug. 1. Read more

Previous Story
Jobless rate stays at 2.8% for fifth straight month

Scroll Up